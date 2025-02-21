Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 89.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 31.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 166,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,728,000 after buying an additional 39,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,082,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,318,000 after buying an additional 632,545 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $264.00 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.25 and a 12-month high of $277.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,300.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.45.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

