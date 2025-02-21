Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Apple accounts for 0.7% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 76,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,111,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 545,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,951,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 91,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in Apple by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 118,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $245.83 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $211.84 to $200.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.52.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

