Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,700,000 after purchasing an additional 696,136 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 759,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after purchasing an additional 419,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1,207.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 250,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,498,000 after purchasing an additional 158,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 167,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 128,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

DOX opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

