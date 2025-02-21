Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $3 Billion Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,422,673 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,236,250 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.23% of Tesla worth $2,997,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $354.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

