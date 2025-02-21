BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of BlackBerry worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BB. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 15.9% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,922,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,916 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $2,359,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $1,285,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 25.7% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 294,250 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $102,340.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 155,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $573,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,831.36. This trade represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,221 shares of company stock valued at $925,655. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $2.80 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

BB stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

