Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 163,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,901,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,259,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.