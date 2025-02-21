Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $112.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $102.88 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average of $114.52. The firm has a market cap of $492.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

