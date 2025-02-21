Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Caesars Entertainment worth $42,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 18.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,609,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,443 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 67.1% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,587,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,890,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,649,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CZR. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

