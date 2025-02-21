Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $48,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,388,000 after buying an additional 74,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chord Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,723,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,423,000 after buying an additional 656,374 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,892,000 after buying an additional 627,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,428.80. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.46. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $107.24 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.