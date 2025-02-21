CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,433 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 13.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,041,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,701,000 after purchasing an additional 977,428 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 14,635.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,855 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,444,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,851,000 after purchasing an additional 103,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

