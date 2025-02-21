CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,774 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.99 and its 200 day moving average is $140.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

