CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 735 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $795,249.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. This represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. This trade represents a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $210.03 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.29.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

