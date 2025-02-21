CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 205.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $285,800,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.25.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.68 and a 200 day moving average of $203.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

