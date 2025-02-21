CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 1,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 44,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Baird R W raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

VRSN opened at $233.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $234.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.21.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

