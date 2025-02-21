CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,298 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 302,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,346,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,268,000 after purchasing an additional 113,360 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,059,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 451 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total transaction of $52,672.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,063.95. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $2,529,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,114.01. This trade represents a 44.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,903 shares of company stock worth $7,260,341. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

