CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 553 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,621,000 after buying an additional 157,754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,772,000 after buying an additional 90,250 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,629.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 88,491 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after buying an additional 84,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $184.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $178.72 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVY

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.