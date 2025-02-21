CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 752 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 578.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Garmin to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $228.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.99 and a 200 day moving average of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $128.89 and a twelve month high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.