CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 804 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Eldorado Gold worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 232.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $14.70 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 23.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGO. StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

