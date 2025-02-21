CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $236.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.75 and its 200 day moving average is $223.18. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $5,050,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.