CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,976 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Best Buy by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 632.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.23. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.27%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.