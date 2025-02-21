CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,504 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,498 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1,757.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 546,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,242,000 after purchasing an additional 516,783 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 993.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 322,936 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,553,000 after purchasing an additional 293,400 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,652,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 24,844.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,512 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.70 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on First Solar from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

