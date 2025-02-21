CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,586,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,528,000 after buying an additional 230,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,405,000 after buying an additional 167,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 577,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,990,000 after buying an additional 105,443 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 284,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,490,000 after buying an additional 77,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,321,000 after buying an additional 68,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $249.15 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $258.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.31.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total transaction of $2,815,675.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,814.27. This trade represents a 27.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,146,175.90. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,995 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

