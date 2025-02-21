CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.