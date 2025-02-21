CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $38,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $152.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

