CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 277.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock opened at $1,443.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,284.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,146.42. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $493.40 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 65.34%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

