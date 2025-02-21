CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.79 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,909,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,603,000 after buying an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,267,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.23.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $466.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.00. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

