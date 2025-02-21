CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 51.1% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 108.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

NYSE:WRB opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $50.73 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

