CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.13 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,603,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after purchasing an additional 299,020 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 145.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

