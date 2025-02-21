CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $46,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $67,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.1 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

