CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 716,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,973,000 after acquiring an additional 115,499 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 109,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $104.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $1,061,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,575. This represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,555 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.