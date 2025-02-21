CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $301.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.