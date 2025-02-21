CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 104.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $294.37 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.40 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.18 and its 200 day moving average is $292.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.63.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

