CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.27.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

