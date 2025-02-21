CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 38.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average is $125.53. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $105.72 and a 1-year high of $154.71.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

