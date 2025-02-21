CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,076 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Teradyne by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.