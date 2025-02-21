CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after buying an additional 1,204,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 79,857 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL opened at $24.54 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

