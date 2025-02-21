CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,559,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

