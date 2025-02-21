CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 31.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sanofi by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,172,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,017.9% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.