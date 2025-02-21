CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 101,421 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,421 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 72.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 35.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -28.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTG

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.