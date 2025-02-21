CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,912 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 514.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 296.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Amcor Trading Up 1.8 %

Amcor stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.