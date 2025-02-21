CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 19,644 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,644 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $208.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

