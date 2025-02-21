CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 984 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,818,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $504,032.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,371,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,903,298.06. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,194 shares of company stock worth $14,579,872. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

