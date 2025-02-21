Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE CFG opened at $46.21 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.