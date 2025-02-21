Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.10% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $47,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 175,892 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,532.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $29.75 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $908,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,839.36. This represents a 18.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

