Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 492 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Apple by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 76,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 545,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,951,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 91,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 118,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,049,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $245.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $211.84 to $200.75 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.52.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

