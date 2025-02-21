Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.75 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

