CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.16.

CSX stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

