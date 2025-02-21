DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $9,371,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 856.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $145.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.42 and a 12 month high of $179.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

