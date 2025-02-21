DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $42,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,382,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in DigitalOcean by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $157,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,641.60. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,699,920. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,255 shares of company stock valued at $790,163 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCN opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

