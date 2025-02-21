Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,840 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $47,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,845,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.8% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 64,170 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,020. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $327,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,256.62. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $2,812,285. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

